85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU announces championship parade Wednesday - Details here

2 hours 45 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 03 2023 Apr 3, 2023 April 03, 2023 1:49 PM April 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration will continue this week with a parade around campus celebrating the first title in program history. 

The university announced the parade after the Tigers returned home Monday. the festivities will include a trophy celebration and appearances from special guests who made the event possible. 

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, running through campus before concluding at the PMAC with a celebration for "who knows how long," according to voice of the Tigers Dan Borne'. 

Trending News

WBRZ will have live coverage of the parade on WBRZ+ and the WBRZ YouTube channel. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days