LSU aims to increase ticket prices for men's and women's basketball tickets ahead of next season

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics will ask the university Board of Supervisors on Thursday to approve an increase in basketball ticket prices for next season.

Under the proposed increases, the most expensive season ticket for men's basketball would go from $450 to $500, and the least expensive would go from $100 to $125. Season tickets in some sections of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center would actually drop by $50.

For women's basketball, the most expensive season ticket would jump from $250 to $300, and the least expensive from $75 to $100. None of the women's basketball season ticket prices would drop under the proposed changes.

An LSU spokesperson said the per-game price increases range from $1 to $22 for men's basketball, and $1 to $6 for women's.

The changes must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Thursday.

The potential price jumps come after LSU hired Will Wade as its next men's basketball coach, four years after it fired him, and the women's team comes off a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.