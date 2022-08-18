LSP identifies victim in deadly crash on Hwy. 68 in East Feliciana Parish

Photo: Google Maps

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a log truck on LA 68 Wednesday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim in the crash as 19-year-old Kentara Brown of Baker.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 68 near Highway 964. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved three vehicles, including an overturned log truck.

Investigators say Brown was traveling eastbound on LA 68 when she crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and passed another vehicle. Brown then collided with a log truck, causing it to overturn and spill logs across the road and strike the other vehicle.

According to police, Brown was ejected from the vehicle, though she was wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead on scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office. One other driver suffered minor injuries.

LSP originally issued a press release misidentifying the identity of the victim. That information has since been corrected in this story.