LSP: I-10 Westbound near Port Allen closed due to overturned semi trailers

PORT ALLEN - There is a road closure on I-10 westbound at mile marker 149 near Port Allen, caused by several overturned semitrailers. A detour is set up from Highway 415 to 190 West. State police are working the scene. This is all the information we have at this time, we will update you as more information becomes available.