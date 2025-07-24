79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: Father-son 'poly-drug traffickers' arrested after raid yields meth, fentanyl

3 hours 14 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 24 2025 Jul 24, 2025 July 24, 2025 5:27 PM July 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

KILLIAN - Deputies arrested two men they called a "poly-drug traffickers" after seizing various narcotics including fentanyl and methamphetamine from his residence.

Joseph "Abe" Kemp, Sr., 60, and Joseph Kemp, Jr.'s, 29, residence on Louisiana Highway 22 yielded over 60 grams of methamphetamine, around 19 grams of crack cocaine, around 9.5 grams of cocaine, around 8.5 grams of fentanyl power and about 32 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone among other drugs and firearms, deputies said.

Trending News

Both were booked for multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute multiple types of drugs. Deputies say more arrests are likely.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days