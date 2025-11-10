39°
LPSO: Deputy who logged onto law enforcement database to stalk victim fired, arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy who was fired and arrested was booked on additional charges after deputies learned he allegedly logged into a law enforcement database to stalk a domestic violence victim.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy Dustin August was booked on Sunday, Nov. 9, for improper telephone communications related to domestic violence. The following day, he was booked on additional charges of stalking and malfeasance in office.
LPSO said August worked at the sheriff's office for 9 years in the communications division.
