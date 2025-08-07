LPSO: 12-year-old, 14-year-old in custody after string of vehicle burglaries in Walker

WALKER — A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested after a string of vehicle burglaries in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a series of vehicle burglaries occurred from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 in the Meadow Crossing Subdivision, near Ball Park Road.

After identifying the two juveniles, investigators executed a search warrant and found that both juveniles possessed a firearm and items belonging to several of the victims.

Both juveniles will face 10 counts of vehicle burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Deputies added that more charges are possible.

"Burglary Detectives believe more victims are out there. We’re asking residents in Meadow Crossing to reach out if they believe they were also targeted by these suspects. Our investigation continues," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Anyone with information can call 225-686-2241.