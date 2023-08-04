LPSB discusses re-distribution of revenue across school districts

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Some school board members are pushing to re-distribute sales tax revenue in order to give every student in the parish an equal opportunity.

This chart shows what each school gets from sales taxes. Denham Springs Walker and Live Oak are the top three schools receiving funding. That's why District 8 board member Dr. Ronald McMorris is asking the board to consider a change that would bring in more revenue to the smaller schools like Springfield, French Settlement and Maurepas.

"We're going to Walker and spending our money, we're going to Denham and spending our money, spending a lot of it just like the residents that live there," District 8 Resident Trey Cowell said. "So, per campus you need to have equal funding to upkeep your buildings to have different programs that each student can reap the benefits of."

The discussion got turned upside down when Dr. McMorris brought up duct-taped gutters at one of his schools and the million dollar turf football field that Denham Springs installed. McMorris said he is proud of the parish and all that is being done, but wants to see some progress for his own district.

"Those three districts contribute a lot and I can understand that they need some help, and we're going to see if we can help in some kind of way, but what that way is I don't know yet," Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris said. "He's fighting for his district and it's understandable. I don't blame him one bit because I'd do the same thing."

Several board members were open to the discussion and willing to open up the conversation for a later date, including District 2 board member Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who represents Live Oak's district. Dickerson says she's dealt with the same problems before in her district, and she is no stranger to duct-tape.

"At Live Oak, we really went without a lot you know when they talked about duct-tape we know what duct-tape is," Dickerson said. "I think we're really going to have to roll up our sleeves as board members and do anything that we can to make a difference, because when we took that oath of office, it was for the Livingston Parish School System. We're in it together and the bottom line is making a difference for our kids."

The board is not looking to propose or increase a sales tax, so this would only pull more money from the existing sales tax in the parish to be allocated for schools.