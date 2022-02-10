Lower than normal expectations for LSU Tiger baseball team heading into season

The LSU Tigers may be heading into their 2022 season under the radar if preseason predictions are any indicator.

Jay Johnson and his Tiger team were picked fourth in the SEC West while the Ole Miss Rebels were chosen second in the division but first overall to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Tigers were one of six different schools to receive first place votes to win the SEC championship, but confidence was not high overall as they received the ninth most votes on in the coaches predictions.

2022 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Eastern Division

Vanderbilt (9) - 87 Florida (3) - 77 Georgia (2) - 68 Tennessee - 63 South Carolina - 43 Kentucky - 34 Missouri – 20

Western Division

Arkansas (5) - 80

T2. Ole Miss (4) - 77

T2. Mississippi State (4) - 77

LSU (1) - 62 Alabama - 38 Texas A&M - 36 Auburn – 22

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)

Arkansas was predicted to win the SEC Western Division, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for the second most votes. Vanderbilt was the pick to win the Eastern Division, followed by Florida and Georgia.

LSU didn't get a lot of love for their overall roster either as only three Tigers were picked for the pre-season All-SEC team, however all three were tabbed to the first team.

Ten schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Ole Miss leading the way with five selections. Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each had three. LSU and Vanderbilt claimed an SEC-best three first team accolades.

2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia