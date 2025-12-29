Low humidity, high wind speeds put Southeast Louisiana at risk for wildfires, officials warn

AMITE — Due to low humidity and strong winds, areas across Southeast Louisiana are at an increased risk of wildfires.

According to the Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Department, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, the humidity is expected to be between 20% and 30%. Paired with strong winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, these conditions could allow even a tiny spark to turn into a major wildfire.

"We are asking all residents to exercise extreme caution," officials said.

Officials also advised to avoid outdoor burning, to carefully dispose of cigarettes and to ensure trailer chains aren't dragging and sparking.

"Avoid parking vehicles in dry grass or using equipment that could spark," officials added.