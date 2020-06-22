Louisiana will remain in 'phase 2' for another 28 days

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will not move into the next phase of its reopening plan for at least another four weeks as the state reports a rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

During a news briefing Monday, Edwards said the state will not move into phase three at the the end of the week as originally discussed, which would have further eased gathering restrictions. Phase two guidelines will be extended for another 28 days under the governor's latest proclamation, which will be officially issued later this week.

The governor said the latest data suggests that the state needs to do a better job complying with phase two guidelines instead of introducing new ones.

Bars, high school graduation parties have led to more cases, @LouisianaGov says



That's leading to more positive cases among younger people in Louisiana

The announcement comes after a surge in new cases last week, including three straight days of more than 700 new daily cases being reported from Wednesday to Friday. The state confirmed that an outbreak of at least 100 cases was tied to crowds at Tigerland bars last weekend.

Despite the hesitation to move forward with the reopening plan, Edwards said he still expects schools to reopen on time in the fall.

Under current rules in phase two, most businesses are allowed to stay open in a limited capacity. You can find the latest information on Louisiana's coronavirus cases here.