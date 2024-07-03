81°
Louisiana unveils 'America 250' license plate for 250th birthday of United States
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana 'America 250' State Commission unveiled a new license plate commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Wednesday.
The new Louisiana standard license plate features 18 stars representing Louisiana as the 18th state to join the union in 1812.
The license plate will be distributed from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026.
