Louisiana unveils 'America 250' license plate for 250th birthday of United States

2 hours 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 2:35 PM July 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana 'America 250' State Commission unveiled a new license plate commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Wednesday.

The new Louisiana standard license plate features 18 stars representing Louisiana as the 18th state to join the union in 1812.

The license plate will be distributed from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026.

