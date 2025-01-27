58°
Louisiana to start accepting state income tax filings Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Gather your W2s and your 1090s - tax season is on the horizon.
Starting Wednesday, Louisiana will start accepting state tax return filings. You can file your state income taxes electronically through the Louisiana Department of Revenue's website, the state Taxpayer Access Point.
Returns can also be filed by mail. Forms to do so can be found here.
Electronically submitted forms can produce a return within four weeks of submission, and taxpayers who file by mail can expect to wait up to eight weeks for their returns.
Federal taxes can be filed as of Monday, Jan. 27.
