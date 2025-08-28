Louisiana to have a float in 2026 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana will once again have a float in the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

This year's float theme is "Gulf To Gumbo," highlighting the State's seafood industry.

American Idol runner-up and Addis Native John Foster will provide the mid-parade entertainment.

The Rose Parade can be viewed on New Year's Morning on WBRZ.