Louisiana teen makes American Idol 'Top 6' after live vote

11 hours 10 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 8:01 AM April 29, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLLYWOOD, CA - Laine Hardy, of French Settlement, got good reviews following his latest performance on American Idol.

Sunday night, Hardy made the "Top 6" for singing "Fat Bottomed Girls" by Queen. He also sang a duet with fellow finalist Laci Kaye Booth. 

Be sure to watch his performance below.

You can watch the next episode this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.

