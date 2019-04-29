Louisiana teen makes American Idol 'Top 6' after live vote

HOLLYWOOD, CA - Laine Hardy, of French Settlement, got good reviews following his latest performance on American Idol.

Sunday night, Hardy made the "Top 6" for singing "Fat Bottomed Girls" by Queen. He also sang a duet with fellow finalist Laci Kaye Booth.

Be sure to watch his performance below.

You can watch the next episode this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.