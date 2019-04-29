81°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana teen makes American Idol 'Top 6' after live vote
HOLLYWOOD, CA - Laine Hardy, of French Settlement, got good reviews following his latest performance on American Idol.
Sunday night, Hardy made the "Top 6" for singing "Fat Bottomed Girls" by Queen. He also sang a duet with fellow finalist Laci Kaye Booth.
Be sure to watch his performance below.
You can watch the next episode this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Couple on the hook for hundreds of dollars in dog scam
-
Child reportedly shot at Baton Rouge apartment Monday evening
-
At least a dozen cars targeted by burglars in Shenandoah subdivision
-
Typo on Livingston Parish school speed sign leaves drivers puzzled
-
Dangerous driver causes horrible accident, hasn't turned herself in