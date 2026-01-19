Louisiana taxpayers can file 2025 state individual income tax returns starting Jan. 26

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2025 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26.

Taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically for free through LDR's Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point. Taxpayers can file taxes, make payments and check the status of individual income tax refunds on this site.

Taxpayers can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software like H&R Block, or with printed state returns available here.

Returns submitted electronically will return within four weeks of the submission date, while paper returns take up to eight weeks.