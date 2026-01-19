59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana taxpayers can file 2025 state individual income tax returns starting Jan. 26

2 hours 56 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 10:45 AM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2025 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26.

Taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically for free through LDR's Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point. Taxpayers can file taxes, make payments and check the status of individual income tax refunds on this site. 

Taxpayers can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software like H&R Block, or with printed state returns available here.

Returns submitted electronically will return within four weeks of the submission date, while paper returns take up to eight weeks. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days