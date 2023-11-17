Louisiana State Police pledge to be 'active' during holiday travel rush

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana troopers will be working extra while most others will be taking time off over the next week.

State police on Friday said troopers will be on the lookout for aggressive and impaired drivers, as well as unrestrained motorists and passengers -- including children who are not in a proper safety seat.

Louisiana law also prohibits those under age 13 from riding in a front seat.

The next "Click It or Ticket" campaign begins on Saturday.

The American Automobile Association projects more than 49 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.

Anyone encountering hazardous road conditions or who witnesses a dangerous driver can dial *LSP to report it.