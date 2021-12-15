Louisiana State Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH - On December 14, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving their deputies.

The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 7:30 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson, LA.

Two occupants were inside the vehicle and Deputies ordered the occupants to get out of the vehicle.

While the passenger complied, the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette resident, refused and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy.

At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off of Charbonnet Road.

Deputies with the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office later located the driver in a home in Lafayette Parish.

The suspect had sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver is in police custody while under treatment, and at this time, their identity is being withheld pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.