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Louisiana State Police cancel Level II after missing 3-year-old found safe

46 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 7:14 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE — Louisiana State Police canceled a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 3-year-old from St. Martinville after she was found safe. 

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The child was last seen with her non-custodial mother around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. LSP said at 7:14 she had been found safe. 

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