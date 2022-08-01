Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police announce new 'accelerated academy' for cadets
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced Sunday they are rolling out a new accelerated training academy for officers who have at least two years of experience in law enforcement.
State Police said the accelerated academy will be 14 weeks long, instead of the 23-week-long standard academy.
Sunday, 28 men and women started the accelerated training academy and are set to graduate Nov. 4.
In their release, State Police said although shorter, the program will include "rigorous physical, mental, and academic challenges. Cadets will receive advanced State Police training beyond POST requirements in the areas of firearm proficiency, tactical driving, defensive tactics, de-escalation techniques, advanced crash investigation, lawful use of force, implicit bias recognition, and LSP Core Values."
