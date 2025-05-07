70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana State Capitol lit red for National Nurses Week

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Capitol building is glowing red Tuesday night in honor of National Nurses Week.

The recognition spotlights nursing professionals for their service and dedication in caring for others and improving the healthcare of patients nationwide.

