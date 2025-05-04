62°
Louisiana State Capitol glows red in honor of fallen firefighters
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Capitol as well as the Governor's Mansion were lit red Sunday night to commemorate fallen firefighters.
It comes as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation campaign called "Light the Night." The program honors fallen firefighters and their families.
Sunday is the last night for the campaign but on May 6, the capitol will be red again for National Nurses Day.
