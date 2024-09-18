91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 class; LSU tackle Andrew Whitworth among inductees

2 hours 24 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2024 Sep 18, 2024 September 18, 2024 4:27 PM September 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Multiple LSU and Baton Rouge sports figures were inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for 2025, according to the organization.

The organization inducted former LSU national champion and Super Bowl Champion offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth after his 16-year NFL career in Cincinnati and Los Angeles. He played high school football at West Monroe, where he won three state titles and two national high school football championships.

The class also features LSU gymnastics NCAA champion April Burkholder, Catholic High School football coach Dale Weiner and George “Bobby” Soileau, an NCAA boxing champion at LSU who won a state championship as a football coach at his alma mater, Sacred Heart High School in Ville Platte.

For the full list, check here.

