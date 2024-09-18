Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 class; LSU tackle Andrew Whitworth among inductees
BATON ROUGE - Multiple LSU and Baton Rouge sports figures were inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for 2025, according to the organization.
The organization inducted former LSU national champion and Super Bowl Champion offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth after his 16-year NFL career in Cincinnati and Los Angeles. He played high school football at West Monroe, where he won three state titles and two national high school football championships.
The class also features LSU gymnastics NCAA champion April Burkholder, Catholic High School football coach Dale Weiner and George “Bobby” Soileau, an NCAA boxing champion at LSU who won a state championship as a football coach at his alma mater, Sacred Heart High School in Ville Platte.
