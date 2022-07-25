Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Special School District ousts superintendent; legal investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE - School board members voted to oust the current superintendent of the Louisiana Special School District at a special meeting Monday.
According to the school district, former superintendent Ernest Garrett III had "several potential compliance and performance issues." The board voted unanimously, 8-0, to remove Garrett from his position.
The school district said findings from their in-house investigation are going to be turned over to the Office of State Inspector General, the Division of Administration, Louisiana's Leislative Auditor and the District Attorney.
“Several Board members responded to concerned teachers and parents saying the newly formed Board is dedicated to placing students first,” said Ronnie Morris, Chair of the SSD Board of Directors Personnel Committee. “They appreciate the specialized skills necessary for educators to prepare their students for success in college or career endeavors upon graduation.”
The Special School District does not have an immediate replacement for Garrett and is now searching for a new superintendent.
