Louisiana Sheriff's Association throws support behind prosecutors challenging death row clemency requests

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Sheriff's Association released a resolution supporting the state's district attorneys seeking to keep the Louisiana Pardon Board from giving clemency hearings to inmates on death row.

In the statement, the association questioned Governor John Bel Edwards' push to fast-track the hearings to those inmate. Prosecutors have argued the move effectively lets those inmates skip ahead of others who are due hearings.

"Be it resolved that the Louisiana Sheriff's Association stands in unanimous support of Louisiana District Attorneys in opposing any attempt to schedule clemency hearings improperly for dozens of Louisiana's most dangerous criminals," the association said at the end of their resolution.

