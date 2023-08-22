Louisiana sees another spike in heat deaths; 25 reported since June

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has seen another spike in heat-related deaths, saying 25 had been reported to the state since the start of June.

That's based on a new report released by state health officials Tuesday. It comes a week after the governor declared a state of emergency due to the dangerous, sustained heat across Louisiana.

It's a worrying number considering Louisiana averages about 10 heat-related deaths annually, according to data collected by the state in recent years.

On Aug. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health said that 16 heat-related deaths were reported in June and July. According to the statement released Tuesday, the state reported another nine heat deaths since then.

Seven of the deaths reported since June were among people below the age of 50. A dozen were attributed to people older than 65.

Read the full announcement from the Louisiana Department of Health here.