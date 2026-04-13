Louisiana schools to implement updated reading and writing standards in 2027

BATON ROUGE — Students in Louisiana will soon benefit from new English language arts standards that place a stronger emphasis on reading and writing fundamentals, state education officials said Monday.

The new standards, developed by Louisiana educators through a public review process led by the Louisiana Department of Education, focus on the science of reading, grammar, cursive writing and content-rich text, reinforcing progression in grammar, usage and writing. The new standards, education officials say, will also help students clearly communicate in academic and professional settings.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved the revised K-12 standards following a recommendation by State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

"These standards reflect a return to timeless academic practices," Brumley said. "They also prioritize feedback we've heard from parents and teachers who want more classroom time devoted to core skills."

The standards review was conducted as part of Louisiana's regular review cycle, which requires K-12 content standards to be reviewed at least once every seven years.

The revised standards will take effect in the 2027-2028 school year, with the Louisiana Department of Education expected to support school systems with training, guidance and instructional resources.