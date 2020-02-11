Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus are collaborating for a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The event will be held on the campus of the Louisiana School for the Deaf (2888 Brightside Lane) and will include a run through the RiverBend neighborhood near campus.

The Dash for Deaf Kids RunWalkSign benefits both the Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus.

The 5K event, which begins at 7 a.m., is a family fun event with music, a raffle, and jambalaya lunch for $5.

Cost to register and participate is $25 and registrants receive a free t-shirt as well as access to event entertainment.

Members of the community are encouraged to spend the day on campus as they run, walk, hang out with old and new friends, and celebrate Deaf culture.

Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation is an organization that provides support for the students at the school by way of scholarships, awards, and sponsorships.

Deaf Focus provides sign language interpreting, sign language classes, direct mental health counseling, vocational services, case management, advocacy, and community events including its annual Kidz Kamp summer weekend camp for children who are deaf or have deafness in their families.