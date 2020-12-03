Louisiana's state treasurer hospitalized with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - State Treasurer John Schroder is in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

According to a statement, the 59-year-old state official is being treated at a Louisiana hospital after testing positive for the virus. His office says Schroder is responding well to treatment and is experiencing "little discomfort."

Schroder is in contact with his office staff to maintain the department's programs.