75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana prison rodeo returns after pandemic hiatus

1 hour 24 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, March 20 2022 Mar 20, 2022 March 20, 2022 12:14 PM March 20, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A popular rodeo held each year at the Louisiana State Penitentiary will be held again next month after a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is set for Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24.

The state corrections department says all seats will be reserved. The $20 tickets can be purchased at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. The department says rodeo proceeds go toward programs to help freed inmates reenter society.

Trending News

In addition to rodeo events featuring inmates, the event includes bands, food and arts and crafts made by the incarcerated. Jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys are among the items to be offered for sale.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days