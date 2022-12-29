Louisiana planning another one-of-a-kind float for annual Rose Parade in California

PASADENA, Ca. - Louisiana is gearing up for its return in California's 134th Rose Parade to ring in the new year.

Louisiana is back in the annual celebration with another show-stopping float, a massive recreation of a riverboat covered in roses.

"Incredible work goes into this, and we're very proud this year to have 20 of our fair and festival queens from all over Louisiana riding on the float representing the greater good of Louisiana," Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said on WBRZ's 2une In.

Not only does the parade serve as a way to showcase the state's culture to the rest of the country, Nungesser sees it as the unofficial kickoff to the Carnival season.

"It's a great way to kick off Mardi Gras. We get people excited about coming in to see the festivities for Mardi Gras in Louisiana," Nungesser explained.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. (Central Time) on Jan. 2. You can read more on the parade here.