Louisiana Music Hall of Fame singer Tommy McLain dies

Photo via. Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Swamp Pop singer Tommy McLain passed away Thursday morning. He was 85.

McLain's family said that the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame artist passed peacefully.

It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Tommy McLain. He departed peacefully on the morning of 7/24/25 at the age of 85. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed but, he music he made will live on in the hearts and minds of his fans, friends, and family. It will be his legacy.

McLain was born in Jonesville in 1940. Just 24 years later, McLain's rendition of Sweet Dreams had climbed all the way to No. 15 on the charts. According to the LMHF, McLain sold three million copies and earned a gold record. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2007. To read more about his music career, click here.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.