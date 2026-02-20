Louisiana leaders react following Supreme Court's decision to strike down Trump administration's tariffs

BATON ROUGE — Several Louisiana leaders shared their opinions following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's tariffs on Friday.

The tariffs, originally imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and several trade acts, allowed the president to regulate importation.

President Trump also set "reciprocal" tariffs on several countries in April 2025 to address trade deficits that he declared a national emergency.

Gov. Jeff Landry responded to the Supreme Court's decision on social media, writing that it is "disappointing to see the Supreme Court strike down President Trump's tariffs."

"There can be no free trade without fair trade," he added.

Sen. Bill Cassidy also shared his opinion on the court's decision.

"There must be tools to level the playing field. Striking down President Trump's ability to use IEEPA tariffs demands an alternative," the senator said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cassidy then went on to promote his Foreign Pollution Fee, which he claims levels the playing field "in a way that is predictable."

The fee is intended to combat other countries' exploitation of trade rules by discouraging imports of pollution-intensive goods, promoting partnerships with nations that share economic and environmental values and incentivizing partners to adopt cleaner production methods.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he believes Congress and the Trump Administration will determine the best path forward.

"No one can deny that the President's use of tariffs has brought in billions of dollars and created immense leverage for America's trade strategyand for securing strong, reciprocal America-first trade agreements with countries that had been taking advantage of American workers for decades," Johnson wrote on social media.

Representative Julia Letlow, who President Trump previously endorsed for a spot in the U.S. Senate, shared her disappointment in the court's decision.

"It's deeply disappointing to see the Supreme Court strike down President Trump's tariffs. This decision hands a bailout to shrimpers in India and Vietnam while undercutting hardworking Louisiana families," Letlow posted on social media.

Congressman Cleo Fields responded to the decision on social media, writing that the "President of the United States cannot unilaterally impose taxes on the American people without congressional authorization."

Congressman Troy A. Carter also took to social media to share his belief that Trump's tariffs were "illegal."

"He has no authority to impose what amounts to a tax on the American people. This is a win for small business owners, farmers, working families, and everyday Louisianians," he wrote in a post.