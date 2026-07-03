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Broadmoor Middle School demolished for new e-sports and STEM facility in Baton Rouge

2 hours 20 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 10:29 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Broadmoor Middle School was torn down to make room for a new sports center.

The school closed in 2019 and had been dealing with vandalism since then. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System plans to replace it with an e-sports arena and multiplex gym.

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The facility would be used for sporting events and offer STEM programs. The school board hopes the project will be completed by the end of next year.

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