Broadmoor Middle School demolished for new e-sports and STEM facility in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Broadmoor Middle School was torn down to make room for a new sports center.

The school closed in 2019 and had been dealing with vandalism since then. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System plans to replace it with an e-sports arena and multiplex gym.

The facility would be used for sporting events and offer STEM programs. The school board hopes the project will be completed by the end of next year.