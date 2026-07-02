THURSDAY HEALTH REPORT: Dietitian shares summer snack tips to keep kids eating healthy

Healthy snacking habits don't have to take a break just because school is out for the summer.

Shannon O'Meara, a registered dietitian with Orlando Health Center for Health Improvement, says pairing protein with fiber between meals can help keep kids feeling full. Foods like beans, nuts, seeds, milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, lean meats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains all fit the bill.

"Healthy eating can be fun and this is a normal thing and it's not just something that's associated with going to school," O'Meara said.

One of her top tips is to make healthy snacks easy to grab. Cutting or prepping vegetables and fruit soon after buying them means they're ready when hunger hits.

Simple combinations like apple slices and peanut butter work well, and getting kids involved in building their own snacks can help teach them why eating the right foods matters.

"How can we encourage healthy eating, not as a punishment as maybe some people think about, but really is, 'I feel so good when I eat these foods,'" O'Meara said.

Making snacks fun is another approach O'Meara recommends. Themed options like "ants on a log," which is celery, peanut butter and raisins, or a healthy "dirt cup" made with Greek yogurt, berries and chia seeds, tend to be a hit with kids.

A kid-friendly charcuterie board or a "snackle" box, which works just like a tackle box but is filled with a variety of healthy foods, are other options families can try.

"If it is a burden for you, let's say you're not super kitchen savvy, you know, just do what you're able to," O'Meara said.