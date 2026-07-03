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Louisiana Force Soccer Club opens new Ascension Parish sports complex

2 hours 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 10:25 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH — The Louisiana Force Soccer Club has opened a new sports complex, marking a major milestone for the club.

Club leaders thanked the many volunteers that made the opening possible.

The facility's path to opening wasn't without obstacles. Last month, a judge ruled Louisiana Force could use the new facility after Ascension Parish tried blocking the opening over a permitting issue.

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Coaches say the facility gives them more opportunities to train athletes.

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