Louisiana Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation opens Inspiration Center at Howell Park

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation officially unveiled a new youth and family service center at Howell Park on Monday.

The community investment initiative named the Inspiration Center offers critical services and resources for disinvested communities in an effort to decrease violent crime, expand oppurtunity and cultivate trust between law enforcement and the community.

In addition to the opening of the new facility, the James M. Cox Foundation donated $400,000 for innovative technology in the center following an earlier donation of $100,000.

"From digital literacy and career readiness to emerging tools like AI, this work is about creating access today to prepare residents here for the future," Market Vice President for Cox Communications Greater Louisiana Erin Monroe said.

The Inspiration Center will feature services from multiple partners, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Baton Rouge Community College, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, DentaQuest, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Family Resource Group Foundation, with the center now being the home of BGMCL's Baton Rouge chapter.

BRCC will also offer programs in adult education and academic readiness, digital skills and technology, workforce training and development, among other educational pathways.

“BRCC is proud to partner with the Inspiration Center to offer workforce training, industry-based credentialing, adult education and for-credit academic classes, all on-site at the center,” BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith Sr. said. “We are meeting our students where they are, so they can take classes right in their own neighborhood. This removes barriers and expands access to education, and leads to high-wage, high-demand careers for our students. It also helps the Inspiration Center make an even bigger impact in our community.”