Louisiana joins US Department of Justice's lawsuit against Ticketmaster

BATON ROUGE— Louisiana is now one of 40 states that has joined the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster.

In May, U.S. DOJ officials filed the suit alleging Ticketmaster holds a monopoly over the live concert industry. They claim the company engages in anticompetitive behavior. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the company's monopolistic control over the industry harms fans, artists and venue operators.

“The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services. It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster," Garland said.

The amended complaint also lists additional allegations of the company's monopolistic behavior.