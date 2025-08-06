Louisiana in talks with Trump Administration to house immigrant detainees inside Angola, sources say

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana officials are in talks with the Trump Administration about using a wing at the Louisiana State Penitentiary to house immigrant detainees, according to The Advocate.

Sources tell our partners at The Advocate the state is in the early stages of an agreement with White House officials.

WBRZ reached out to the Governor's Office, but they would not comment on any negotiations. We also reached out the to the Department of Corrections, but have not heard back.

The report comes a week after Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order to speed up repairs on the "Camp J" site at the prison, which has been abandoned since 2018.

Louisiana facilities have been used to house hundreds of ICE detainees, including Columbia University Student Leader Mahmoud Khalil.