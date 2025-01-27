Louisiana hunting seasons extended in many areas because of last week's snow; see where

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday it would extend a number of hunting seasons because of last week's snowy weather.

The agency said that because many roads to hunting spots were closed last week, it would leave many seasons open a few more days, including:

—Deer (archery) — extended from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Deer Areas 1, 2 and 4 and on the following Wildlife Management Areas: Alexander State Forest, Atchafalaya Delta, Bayou Macon, Bayou Pierre, Big Colewa Bayou, Big Lake, Biloxi, Bodcau, Boeuf, Buckhorn, Dewey W. Wills, Esler Field, Hutchinson Creek, J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert, John Franks, Lake Boeuf, Lake Ramsay, Little River, Loggy Bayou, Marsh Bayou, Pearl River, Richard K. Yancey, Russell Sage, Sabine, Salvador/Timken, Sandy Hollow, Soda Lake, and Tangipahoa Parish School Board.

—Deer (archery) — extended from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17 in Deer Areas 5, 6 and 9, and on the following Wildlife Management Areas: Acadiana Conservation Corridor, Attakapas Island, Elm Hall, Grassy Lake, Joyce, Manchac, Maurepas Swamp, Pass-a-Loutre, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Pomme de Terre, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, Thistlethwaite, and Tunica Hills.

—Deer (in Tier 1 Deer Management Program) — extended from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16 in Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6, and 9.

—Deer (primitive firearms) — extended from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 and 9, and on Tangipahoa Parish School Board Wildlife Management Area. Deer Areas 5 and 9 remain a "bucks only" harvest. The Joyce and Maurepas Swamp wildlife management area also will allow hunting Feb. 1-2.

—Feral hog — extended from Feb. 28 to March 2 in the Atchafalaya Delta, Fort Johnson (North and Vernon), Pass-a-Loutre, Pointe-aux-Chenes, and Salvador/Timken.

—Nutria — extended from Feb. 28 to March 2 in most areas. Nutria may be taken on Atchafalaya Delta, Salvador/Timken, Pointe-Aux-Chenes and Pass-a-Loutre through March 31.

—Quail, rabbit and squirrel — extended from Feb. 28 to March 2.

—Raccoon (nighttime) — extended from Feb. 28 to March 2 at Attakapas, Bayou Macon, Bayou Pierre, Big Lake, Bodcau, Boeuf, Buckhorn, Clear Creek, Dewey Wills, Esler Field, Grassy Lake, Hutchinson Creek, J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert, Joyce, Little River, Loggy Bayou, Manchac, Marsh Bayou, Maurepas Swamp, Pearl River, Pomme de Terre, Richard K. Yancy, Russell Sage, Sabine Island, Sabine, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, Tangipahoa Parish School Board, Tunica Hills, Walnut Hill, and West Bay.