Louisiana Housing Corporation chief of staff reportedly forced to resign

1 hour 18 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 7:28 PM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE -- A state employee has reportedly been forced to resign from another government position following an internal investigation.

Jacques Ambers is a familiar face in state government, having served under high-level state officials in the past.

His most recent position was chief of staff for Louisiana Housing Corporation Director Kevin Delahoussaye.

Before that, he was press secretary for then-Attorney General Jeff Landry. He had to resign from both jobs.

In 2019, as press secretary for Landry, Ambers was arrested for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend at the time at their Nicholson Drive apartment.

At that time, the Attorney General's office released a statement saying in part, "We are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident last week," and that they take domestic violence seriously. Ambers was allowed to resign.

Those charges were ultimately dismissed, and Ambers was given another high-level job at LHC. Sources tell WBRZ Ambers was recently the subject of an internal investigation.

We're told he was forced to resign from that position last week. LHC confirmed his resignation but did not say why.

