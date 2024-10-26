74°
Louisiana Highway Safety Commission hosts first annual 5K walk for pedestrian safety awareness
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission held its first annual "1 Million Steps to Safety" 5K walk at the Louisiana State Police headquarters Saturday.
The event featured over 300 participants and included guest speakers.
"The entire Department of Public Safety family is excited to host the inaugural 1 Million Steps 2 Safety 5K to bring awareness to this important issue," Louisiana State Police Colonel Robert P. Hodges said.
Over 100 pedestrians were killed or injured in Louisiana last year. The participants helped advocate for increased pedestrian safety awareness.
Image credit to LHSC.
