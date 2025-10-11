68°
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Six

Friday, October 10 2025
Source: Associated Press
By: Hunter McCann

High school football scores from Week 6 for the state of Louisiana:

Abbeville 24, Mamou 16

Amite 48, Bogalusa 6

Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian School 0

Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14

Basile 49, Merryville 6

Baton Rouge Episcopal 33, Baker 8

Bonnabel 67, East Jefferson 0

Brusly 21, Donaldsonville 7

Buckeye 54, Vidalia 14

Bunkie 42, Caldwell Parish 6

Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Homer 12

Carroll 33, North Webster 0

Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0

Cedar Creek 60, Plain Dealing 6

Central - B.R. 38, Woodlawn (BR) 21

Central Private 48, Ben Franklin 42

Chalmette 49, Ponchatoula 7

Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0

Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20

Covenant Christian Academy 67, Berwick 26

D'Arbonne Woods 56, Magnolia Excellence 6

Destrehan 53, H.L. Bourgeois 6

Dunham 62, Capitol 6

E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6

East Feliciana 16, Slaughter 10

East St. John 32, Central Lafourche 14

Elton def. Oberlin, forfeit

Erath 48, DeQuincy 0

Evangel Christian Academy 71, Captain Shreve 25

Franklin Parish 55, West Ouachita 28

Green Oaks 34, Bastrop 6

Hahnville 34, Thibodaux 20

Haynes Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 27

Iota 21, Crowley 8

Iowa 33, Leesville 7

Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12

Jena 62, Marksville 46

John Curtis Christian 21, Holy Cross 13

LaSalle 46, Lakeview 12

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Lafayette Renaissance 7

Lake Charles College Prep 43, Jennings 32

Lakeshore 41, Franklinton 27

Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15

Logansport 20, St. Mary's 14

Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0

Lutcher 42, South Terrebonne 6

M.L. King Charter 42, JS Clark Leadership Academy 14

Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14

Mandeville 26, Covington 9

Mangham 56, Ferriday 48

Mansfield 38, Red River 30

Many 56, Lakeside 13

Natchitoches Central 34, Opelousas 33

Neville 56, Pineville 6

New Iberia Catholic 49, Franklin 0

North DeSoto 63, Minden 13

Oak Grove 47, Beekman 7

Peabody 54, Grant 41

Pearl River 21, Hannan 6

Pickering 48, Crescent City 0

Pine 50, Albany 22

Plaquemine 40, McKinley 0

Pointe Coupee Catholic 40, North Central 6

Pope John Paul 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Prairieville 44, East Ascension 27

Riverside Academy 49, St. Martin's 0

Ruston 21, Ouachita Parish 14

Saint Paul's 41, Hammond 12

Shaw 24, St. James 20

Southwood 36, Woodlawn (SH) 22

St. Charles Catholic 31, Terrebonne 28

St. Edmund Catholic 60, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0

St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0

Sterlington 40, Richwood 0

Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41

Teurlings Catholic 64, RHS 0

Vandebilt Catholic 34, South Lafourche 20

Vermilion Catholic 63, Highland Baptist 0

Vinton 50, Westminster Christian (LAF) 20

Washington-Marion 60, LaGrange 36

Welsh 12, Loranger 0

West Monroe 34, Alexandria 31

West St. John 46, Varnado 6

West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0

Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0

Westlake 21, St. Louis 13

Young Audiences Charter 68, Jefferson Rise 6

Zachary 31, Scotlandville 16

