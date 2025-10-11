Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Six
High school football scores from Week 6 for the state of Louisiana:
Abbeville 24, Mamou 16
Amite 48, Bogalusa 6
Ascension Catholic 42, Ascension Christian School 0
Avoyelles 36, Port Barre 14
Basile 49, Merryville 6
Baton Rouge Episcopal 33, Baker 8
Trending News
Bonnabel 67, East Jefferson 0
Brusly 21, Donaldsonville 7
Buckeye 54, Vidalia 14
Bunkie 42, Caldwell Parish 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Homer 12
Carroll 33, North Webster 0
Cecilia 59, Breaux Bridge 0
Cedar Creek 60, Plain Dealing 6
Central - B.R. 38, Woodlawn (BR) 21
Central Private 48, Ben Franklin 42
Chalmette 49, Ponchatoula 7
Church Point 67, Pine Prairie 0
Comeaux 62, North Vermilion 20
Covenant Christian Academy 67, Berwick 26
D'Arbonne Woods 56, Magnolia Excellence 6
Destrehan 53, H.L. Bourgeois 6
Dunham 62, Capitol 6
E.D. White 65, Morgan City 6
East Feliciana 16, Slaughter 10
East St. John 32, Central Lafourche 14
Elton def. Oberlin, forfeit
Erath 48, DeQuincy 0
Evangel Christian Academy 71, Captain Shreve 25
Franklin Parish 55, West Ouachita 28
Green Oaks 34, Bastrop 6
Hahnville 34, Thibodaux 20
Haynes Academy 35, Thomas Jefferson 27
Iota 21, Crowley 8
Iowa 33, Leesville 7
Jeanerette 62, Centerville 12
Jena 62, Marksville 46
John Curtis Christian 21, Holy Cross 13
LaSalle 46, Lakeview 12
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Lafayette Renaissance 7
Lake Charles College Prep 43, Jennings 32
Lakeshore 41, Franklinton 27
Livonia 34, Beau Chene 15
Logansport 20, St. Mary's 14
Loreauville 35, Delcambre 0
Lutcher 42, South Terrebonne 6
M.L. King Charter 42, JS Clark Leadership Academy 14
Madison Prep 32, Southern Lab 14
Mandeville 26, Covington 9
Mangham 56, Ferriday 48
Mansfield 38, Red River 30
Many 56, Lakeside 13
Natchitoches Central 34, Opelousas 33
Neville 56, Pineville 6
New Iberia Catholic 49, Franklin 0
North DeSoto 63, Minden 13
Oak Grove 47, Beekman 7
Peabody 54, Grant 41
Pearl River 21, Hannan 6
Pickering 48, Crescent City 0
Pine 50, Albany 22
Plaquemine 40, McKinley 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 40, North Central 6
Pope John Paul 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Prairieville 44, East Ascension 27
Riverside Academy 49, St. Martin's 0
Ruston 21, Ouachita Parish 14
Saint Paul's 41, Hammond 12
Shaw 24, St. James 20
Southwood 36, Woodlawn (SH) 22
St. Charles Catholic 31, Terrebonne 28
St. Edmund Catholic 60, Academy of Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau 0
St. Thomas More 42, Northside 0
Sterlington 40, Richwood 0
Sulphur 44, New Iberia 41
Teurlings Catholic 64, RHS 0
Vandebilt Catholic 34, South Lafourche 20
Vermilion Catholic 63, Highland Baptist 0
Vinton 50, Westminster Christian (LAF) 20
Washington-Marion 60, LaGrange 36
Welsh 12, Loranger 0
West Monroe 34, Alexandria 31
West St. John 46, Varnado 6
West St. Mary 30, Houma Christian 0
Westgate 22, St. Martinville 0
Westlake 21, St. Louis 13
Young Audiences Charter 68, Jefferson Rise 6
Zachary 31, Scotlandville 16
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep handles Southern Lab
-
Tomorrow is election day, here's what you need to know
-
What LSU homecoming looks like from a revenue perspective for city of...
-
Three juveniles injured in shooting at Baker apartment complex
-
Firings of federal workers begin as White House seeks to pressure Democrats...