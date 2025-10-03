Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Five

High school football scores from Week 5 for the state of Louisiana:

Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14

Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0

Acadiana Renaissance Charter 27, Oberlin 6

Alexandria 57, Many 0

Ascension Catholic 49, Baton Rouge Episcopal 40

Ascension Christian School 40, Houma Christian 0

Ascension Episcopal 28, North Vermilion 3

Avoyelles 61, Lakeview 0

Belle Chasse 49, West Jefferson 7

Berwick 41, Thrive 0

Bossier 27, Southwood 12

Bunkie 46, Winnfield 28

CHEF of Lousiana 28, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 14

Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia Excellence 8

Captain Shreve 66, Airline 56

Carencro 56, New Iberia 7

Carver 30, Booker T. Washington 0

Centerville 42, Gueydan 6

Copiah Academy, Miss. 18, Silliman 8

Country Day 62, Patrick Taylor 27

D'Arbonne Woods 44, Green Oaks 42, OT

Delta Charter 36, Cedar Creek 31

Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 28

Dunham 49, Baker 0

Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28

E.D. White 49, South Lafourche 27

East Ascension 38, Live Oak 21

Ellender 10, South Terrebonne 9

Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14

Erath 43, Westlake 15

Eunice 32, Welsh 29

Ferriday 26, Beekman 14

Franklin 36, Patterson 34

General Trass (Lake Providence) 32, Bastrop 30

Glenbrook 50, Plain Dealing 0

Grant 56, Bolton 0

Hahnville 48, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Hannan 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Haynes Academy 44, Ben Franklin 29

Haynesville 56, Lincoln Preparatory School 19

Jesuit 20, Holy Cross 12

Karr 42, St. Augustine 21

Kinder 42, Logansport 30

LaSalle 36, Pickering 0

Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28

Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Central - B.R. 48

Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8

Landry/Walker 18, Istrouma 8

Liberty Magnet 64, Bogalusa 0

Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20

Loyola Prep 71, Minden 48

Madison Prep 55, Parkview Baptist 3

Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 26

Mamou 20, Crowley 18

Mangham 42, Madison 8

Mansfield 39, North Caddo 0

Marksville 46, Oakdale 8

McDonogh #35 53, East Jefferson 13

Merryville 22, Lena Northwood 20

NDHS 45, Cecilia 35

Natchitoches Central 42, Haughton 32

Neville 28, Sterlington 21

New Iberia Catholic 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42

Newman 33, Riverdale 13

North DeSoto 44, B.T. Washington 16

North Iberville 46, Vinton 40

Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7

Northside 49, RHS 43

Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0

Oak Grove 42, Delhi Charter 12

Opelousas Catholic 52, St. Edmund Catholic 30

Ouachita Christian 51, Rayville 6

Ouachita Parish 42, Franklin Parish 14

Parklane Aca., Miss. 35, Riverfield Academy 0

Parkway 52, C.E. Byrd 24

Pine 55, Varnado 8

Pineville 41, Red River 40

Plaquemine 39, West Feliciana 7

Port Allen 27, Glen Oaks 14

Ringgold 40, Block 16

Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19

Rummel 31, Brother Martin 7

Shaw 28, De La Salle 20

Shreveport Northwood 42, Woodlawn (SH) 0

Simpson Academy, Miss. 21, Oak Forest 14

Slaughter 24, Northeast 0

Southside 39, Barbe 28

Springfield 42, Central Private 34

St. James 34, St. Charles Catholic 28

St. John 28, Covenant Christian Academy 21

St. Michael 46, Broadmoor 8

St. Thomas More 22, Westgate 18

Stephenville, Texas 28, Ruston 12

Teurlings Catholic 55, Comeaux 14

Thibodaux 25, East St. John 6

Tioga 45, Jena 26

Union Parish 48, Homer 16

University 35, Saint Paul's 25

Vandebilt Catholic 14, Lutcher 3

Ville Platte 6, Basile 0

Washington-Marion 44, Peabody 26

West Monroe 40, Scotlandville 0

West St. John 38, East Iberville 6

Westminster Christian (LAF) 32, East Beauregard 14

Westminster Christian 14, Sacred Heart 7

Wossman 28, Carroll 23

Young Audiences Charter 57, Morris, Okla. 0

Zachary 51, Opelousas 6