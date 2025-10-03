Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Five
High school football scores from Week 5 for the state of Louisiana:
Abbeville 20, LaGrange 14
Acadiana 63, Sulphur 0
Acadiana Renaissance Charter 27, Oberlin 6
Alexandria 57, Many 0
Ascension Catholic 49, Baton Rouge Episcopal 40
Ascension Christian School 40, Houma Christian 0
Ascension Episcopal 28, North Vermilion 3
Avoyelles 61, Lakeview 0
Belle Chasse 49, West Jefferson 7
Berwick 41, Thrive 0
Bossier 27, Southwood 12
Bunkie 46, Winnfield 28
CHEF of Lousiana 28, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Magnolia Excellence 8
Captain Shreve 66, Airline 56
Carencro 56, New Iberia 7
Carver 30, Booker T. Washington 0
Centerville 42, Gueydan 6
Copiah Academy, Miss. 18, Silliman 8
Country Day 62, Patrick Taylor 27
D'Arbonne Woods 44, Green Oaks 42, OT
Delta Charter 36, Cedar Creek 31
Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 28
Dunham 49, Baker 0
Dutchtown 35, St. Amant 28
E.D. White 49, South Lafourche 27
East Ascension 38, Live Oak 21
Ellender 10, South Terrebonne 9
Elton 41, Hanson Memorial 14
Erath 43, Westlake 15
Eunice 32, Welsh 29
Ferriday 26, Beekman 14
Franklin 36, Patterson 34
General Trass (Lake Providence) 32, Bastrop 30
Glenbrook 50, Plain Dealing 0
Grant 56, Bolton 0
Hahnville 48, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Hannan 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Haynes Academy 44, Ben Franklin 29
Haynesville 56, Lincoln Preparatory School 19
Jesuit 20, Holy Cross 12
Karr 42, St. Augustine 21
Kinder 42, Logansport 30
LaSalle 36, Pickering 0
Lafayette 35, Sam Houston 28
Lafayette Christian Academy 55, Central - B.R. 48
Lake Arthur 47, Rosepine 8
Landry/Walker 18, Istrouma 8
Liberty Magnet 64, Bogalusa 0
Loreauville 21, Kaplan 20
Loyola Prep 71, Minden 48
Madison Prep 55, Parkview Baptist 3
Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Miss. 27, Baton Rouge Catholic 26
Mamou 20, Crowley 18
Mangham 42, Madison 8
Mansfield 39, North Caddo 0
Marksville 46, Oakdale 8
McDonogh #35 53, East Jefferson 13
Merryville 22, Lena Northwood 20
NDHS 45, Cecilia 35
Natchitoches Central 42, Haughton 32
Neville 28, Sterlington 21
New Iberia Catholic 49, Lake Charles College Prep 42
Newman 33, Riverdale 13
North DeSoto 44, B.T. Washington 16
North Iberville 46, Vinton 40
Northlake Christian 37, Breaux Bridge 7
Northside 49, RHS 43
Northwest 44, Pine Prairie 0
Oak Grove 42, Delhi Charter 12
Opelousas Catholic 52, St. Edmund Catholic 30
Ouachita Christian 51, Rayville 6
Ouachita Parish 42, Franklin Parish 14
Parklane Aca., Miss. 35, Riverfield Academy 0
Parkway 52, C.E. Byrd 24
Pine 55, Varnado 8
Pineville 41, Red River 40
Plaquemine 39, West Feliciana 7
Port Allen 27, Glen Oaks 14
Ringgold 40, Block 16
Riverside Academy 42, Vermilion Catholic 19
Rummel 31, Brother Martin 7
Shaw 28, De La Salle 20
Shreveport Northwood 42, Woodlawn (SH) 0
Simpson Academy, Miss. 21, Oak Forest 14
Slaughter 24, Northeast 0
Southside 39, Barbe 28
Springfield 42, Central Private 34
St. James 34, St. Charles Catholic 28
St. John 28, Covenant Christian Academy 21
St. Michael 46, Broadmoor 8
St. Thomas More 22, Westgate 18
Stephenville, Texas 28, Ruston 12
Teurlings Catholic 55, Comeaux 14
Thibodaux 25, East St. John 6
Tioga 45, Jena 26
Union Parish 48, Homer 16
University 35, Saint Paul's 25
Vandebilt Catholic 14, Lutcher 3
Ville Platte 6, Basile 0
Washington-Marion 44, Peabody 26
West Monroe 40, Scotlandville 0
West St. John 38, East Iberville 6
Westminster Christian (LAF) 32, East Beauregard 14
Westminster Christian 14, Sacred Heart 7
Wossman 28, Carroll 23
Young Audiences Charter 57, Morris, Okla. 0
Zachary 51, Opelousas 6
