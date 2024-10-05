Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Five

Here are the high school football scores from Week 5 for the state of Louisiana:

DUNHAM 55, BAKER 7

AMANT 21, DUTCHTOWN 24

PRAIRIEVILLE 6, WALKER 39

EAST ASCENSION 18, LIVE OAK 14

OPELOUSAS 6, ZACHARY 24

BOGALUSA 0, LIBERTY 44

SCOTLANDVILLE 0, WEST MONROE 50

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 22, CENTRAL 31

SOUTHERN LAB 12, DENHAM SPRINGS 38

MARTINVILLE 0, WOODLAWN 21

BROADMOOR 8, ST. MICHAEL 48

TARA 8, MCKINLEY 0

BELAIRE14, BRUSLY 57

ISTROUMA 40, L.B. LANDRY 6

PLAQUEMINE 40, WEST FELICIANA 21

MADISON PREP 54, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 31

PORT ALLEN 24, GLEN OAKS 10

St. PAUL'S 12, UNIVERSITY 29

CATHOLIC- POINTE COUPEE 42, LIVONIA 34

EPISCOPAL 7, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 14