Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week Five
Here are the high school football scores from Week 5 for the state of Louisiana:
DUNHAM 55, BAKER 7
AMANT 21, DUTCHTOWN 24
PRAIRIEVILLE 6, WALKER 39
EAST ASCENSION 18, LIVE OAK 14
OPELOUSAS 6, ZACHARY 24
BOGALUSA 0, LIBERTY 44
SCOTLANDVILLE 0, WEST MONROE 50
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 22, CENTRAL 31
SOUTHERN LAB 12, DENHAM SPRINGS 38
MARTINVILLE 0, WOODLAWN 21
BROADMOOR 8, ST. MICHAEL 48
TARA 8, MCKINLEY 0
BELAIRE14, BRUSLY 57
ISTROUMA 40, L.B. LANDRY 6
PLAQUEMINE 40, WEST FELICIANA 21
MADISON PREP 54, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 31
PORT ALLEN 24, GLEN OAKS 10
St. PAUL'S 12, UNIVERSITY 29
CATHOLIC- POINTE COUPEE 42, LIVONIA 34
EPISCOPAL 7, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 14
