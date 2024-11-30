Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Quarterfinal round of state playoffs
BATON ROUGE - Here are the high school football scores from the second round of the Playoffs for the state of Louisiana:
Non-Select
Division IV
Logansport 35, Franklin 6
South Plaquemines 42, Mangham 18
Haynesville 30, Welsh 15
General Trass 36, Jeanerette 34
Division III
St. James 26, Pine 7
Sterlington 43, Oak Grove 39
Union Parish 44, Kinder 14
Jena 18, Loreauville 14
Division II
Franklinton 41, Lakeshore 40
Iowa 42, Franklin Parish 28
Plaquemine 35, Opelousas 22
Division I
Central - B.R. 21, West Monroe 7
Neville 31, Chalmette 7
Ruston 49, Southside 7
Destrehan 69, Airline 41
Select
Division IV
Ouachita Christian 30, Covenant Christian Academy 14
Vermilion Catholic 60, St. Edmund Catholic 20
Ascension Catholic 40, Riverside Academy 35
Kentwood 50, Southern Lab 32
Division III
Bunkie 14, Sumner 12
Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Baton Rouge Episcopal 10
New Iberia Catholic 31, Newman 0
Dunham 34, Lafayette Christian 30
Division II
E.D. White 23, Vandebilt Catholic 18
Leesville 50, Booker T. Washington 12
Madison Prep 14, Istrouma 6
Shaw 21, Kennedy 14
Division I
Alexandria 43, C.E. Byrd 32
John Curtis Christian 31, Teurlings Catholic 10
Karr 42, St. Thomas More 14
Catholic 14, Archbishop Rummel 7
