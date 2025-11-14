Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Playoffs Week One
High school football scores from week 1 of the playoffs for the state of Louisiana:
Non-Select
Division IV
East Feliciana 44, Delcambre 6
Elton 36, LaSalle 14
Ferriday 58, Northeast 0
Grand Lake 61, Montgomery 12
Trending News
Homer 21, Franklin 20
Jonesboro-Hodge 44, North Central 20
Logansport 44, Varnado 0
North Iberville 53, Arcadia 6
Vinton 28, DeQuincy 0
Welsh 38, Lake Arthur 23
West St. John 50, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6
West St. Mary 28, Basile 22
Division III
Church Point 42, North Webster 7
Erath 56, Bogalusa 0
Kaplan 33, Pine 18
Loreauville 28, Ville Platte 6
Mansfield 42, Winnfield 12
Many 35, Red River 27
Marksville 48, Patterson 14
Oak Grove 47, Port Allen 0
Richwood 40, Caldwell Parish 20
St. Helena 58, Avoyelles 26
Union Parish 41, Rayville 18
Division II
Brusly 42, Albany 6
Cecilia 56, Carroll 7
DeRidder 35, Eunice 16
Franklin Parish 62, Abbeville 6
Franklinton 51, RHS 14
Jennings 56, St. Martinville 18
Lutcher 49, Iota 7
Northwest 45, South Terrebonne 0
Opelousas 13, Pearl River 0
Plaquemine 55, Livonia 0
West Feliciana 49, Bossier 6
Wossman 35, Minden 14
Division I
Barbe 49, Shreveport Northwood 21
Central - B.R. 52, Dutchtown 24
East Ascension 57, West Ouachita 17
Hahnville 52, Slidell 39
Mandeville 48, Thibodaux 27
Ouachita Parish 24, St. Amant 21
Parkway 51, Covington 30
Southside 52, Prairieville 14
Terrebonne 27, Natchitoches Central 24, OT
West Monroe 49, South Lafourche 21
Westgate 49, Airline 14
Zachary 48, Salmen 15
Select
Division IV
Delta Charter 28, St. Martin’s 15
Kentwood 28, Vermilion Catholic 13
Opelousas Catholic 35, Ascension Christian School 7
St. Edmund Catholic 62, Lincoln Preparatory School 18
St. Frederick Catholic 49, Cedar Creek 6
Westminster Christian (LAF) 26, Sacred Heart 21
Division III
Amite 59, Cohen 20
Country Day 56, Beekman 15
De La Salle 45, Baton Rouge Episcopal 14
Holy Savior Menard 47, Thomas Jefferson 0
New Iberia Catholic 52, Glen Oaks 0
Northlake Christian 59, St. Louis 20
Parkview Baptist 42, D’Arbonne Woods 28
Slaughter 21, Pope John Paul 17
Division II
B.T. Washington 22, Istrouma 14
Belaire 45, Patrick Taylor 31
Haynes Academy 41, Abramson 0
Leesville 52, Discovery 7
Northside 27, Landry/Walker 20
St. Michael 35, Loranger 12
Division I
Acadiana 29, Carencro 21
Brother Martin 17, Liberty Magnet 16
Captain Shreve 61, Hammond 21
Jesuit 46, McDonogh #35 7
Rummel 24, Holy Cross 0
Saint Paul's 56, Pineville 7
St. Thomas More 41, Lafayette 7
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss