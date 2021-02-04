66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana expanding vaccine access to those age 65 and older

3 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, February 04 2021 Feb 4, 2021 February 04, 2021 3:11 PM February 04, 2021 in Coronavirus
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is lowering the age criteria for COVID vaccine eligibility starting next week.

On Thursday, Governor Edwards announced the state would lower the minimum age for civilians receiving the vaccine from 70 to 65 years old. The governor said the change, which takes effect Feb. 8, would add about 250,000 people to the current pool of eligible recipients. 

Along with changing the age criteria, Louisiana is also adding other essential employees like March/April election workers, law enforcement and members of the state's Unified Command Group.

Up to this point, vaccinations in Louisiana have been limited to those in outlined in Phase 1B, Tier 1, which primarily included those 70 years and older and health care workers.  

You can find vaccine locations across Louisiana by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days