Louisiana Electoral College officially casts votes for U.S. President
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, the state's Electoral College members cast their officials votes for U.S. president.
The eight members will cast their votes under oath for the next U.S. president and vice president.
All eight of them will be voting for president-elect Donald Trump after the Republican claimed the Louisiana votes.
You can watch the process on our YouTube page here:
