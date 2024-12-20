Louisiana economy adds 20,000 jobs in 2024

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the state economy added 20,000 jobs in the past year, adding another consecutive year of growth.

Over the last year, Louisiana added 20,600 new nonfarm jobs compared to November 2023. The LWC says this growth marks 44 consecutive months of over-the-year gain in nonfarm employment.

"Adding 20,600 jobs over the past year highlights the incredible progress Louisiana is making in strengthening our economy," said Susana Schowen, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. "By assisting economic development efforts and supporting job seekers, we are building a dynamic workforce that drives economic growth and enhances opportunities for communities across the state."

The private education, health services, construction, and government fields showed the most over-the-year growth.